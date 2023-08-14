Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,130,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,399 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for 1.0% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of Prologis worth $1,388,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in shares of Prologis by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Prologis by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 42,233 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Prologis by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its position in Prologis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 2,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.48.

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLD stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $123.57. The stock had a trading volume of 365,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $138.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.61.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

