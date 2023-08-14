Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 474,396 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,160,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 474,396 shares during the period. Extra Space Storage accounts for 0.6% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $840,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Appleton Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 6.3% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Evercore ISI raised Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.43.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $130.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,484. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.67 and a 52-week high of $216.52. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 65.91%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,388 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 180.0 million square feet of rentable space.

