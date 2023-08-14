Powerledger (POWR) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $77.71 Million

Powerledger (POWR) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Powerledger token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Powerledger has a market capitalization of $77.71 million and $5.98 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Powerledger has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Powerledger Profile

Powerledger was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. The official message board for Powerledger is medium.com/power-ledger. The official website for Powerledger is powerledger.io. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger.

Powerledger Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a platform that enables P2P energy trading, allowing businesses to sell surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial properties. It uses an Ethereum-based token called POWR, which serves as an access permission token to the platform’s features. A second token called Sparkz is used for cross-market electricity compatibility. Application Hosts can convert their POWR tokens to Sparkz.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Powerledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Powerledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

