Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Price Target Raised to C$36.00

Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$29.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Pollard Banknote Trading Up 5.1 %

PBKOF stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.00. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006. Pollard Banknote has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $20.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.20.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming Systems, and Retail segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

