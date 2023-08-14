Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Price Target Raised to C$36.00

Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$29.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Pollard Banknote Trading Up 5.1 %
PBKOF stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.00. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006. Pollard Banknote has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $20.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.20.
Pollard Banknote Company Profile
