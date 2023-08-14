PLDT Inc. Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.64 (NYSE:PHI)

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.639 per share by the technology company on Monday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th.
PLDT has a payout ratio of 68.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PLDT to earn $2.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.8%.
PLDT Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of PLDT stock opened at $23.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. PLDT has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.27. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PLDT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.
