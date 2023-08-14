PLATINCOIN (PLC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $563.14

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 14th. During the last week, PLATINCOIN has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar. PLATINCOIN has a market cap of $73,547.70 and $563.14 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PLATINCOIN Coin Profile

PLC is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 734,721,909 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. The official website for PLATINCOIN is platincoin.com. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @platincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PLATINCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 734,718,566.92185 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 0.01603169 USD and is up 16.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $720.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/.”

