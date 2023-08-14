Piper Sandler Raises Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Price Target to $2.75

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $2.00 to $2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Smart Sand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th.

SND stock opened at $1.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $77.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.49. Smart Sand has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $2.65.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SND. State Street Corp grew its stake in Smart Sand by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,876 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 477,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 16,324 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Smart Sand during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Smart Sand during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Smart Sand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite storage solution.

