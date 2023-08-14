Piper Sandler Lowers Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Price Target to $10.00

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on IPSC. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Century Therapeutics from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Century Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Shares of IPSC opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53. Century Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $12.87.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). Century Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,782.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.88%. The company had revenue of $1.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Century Therapeutics will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 14.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,615,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 203,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 17.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,068,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after purchasing an additional 161,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 368,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 26,180 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 239.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 161,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

