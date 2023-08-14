Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:PHD)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0925 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PHD stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.09. 21,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,850. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.79.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 4.0% during the first quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 157,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 7.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 413,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 81,745 shares during the period.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.