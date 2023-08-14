PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Short Interest Down 20.2% in July

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 351,600 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 440,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund stock opened at $19.01 on Monday. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $22.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.82.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.2205 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 51,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRA Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 31,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

