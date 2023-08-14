PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Short Interest Down 20.2% in July

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 351,600 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 440,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund stock opened at $19.01 on Monday. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $22.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.82.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.2205 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.
