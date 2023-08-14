Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the July 15th total of 3,280,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 898,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pilgrim’s Pride

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth $40,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 73.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

NASDAQ PPC opened at $25.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1-year low of $19.96 and a 1-year high of $31.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average of $23.26.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

