Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,440 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 83.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on WDAY. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Workday from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.67.

Workday Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $1.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $228.39. The stock had a trading volume of 130,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,855. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $240.18. The company has a market cap of $59.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.81, a PEG ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.97.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $869,334.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,795,155.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $869,334.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,795,155.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.15, for a total value of $1,020,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,644,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800 in the last three months. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.