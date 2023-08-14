Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Invests $592,000 in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,322,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,936,000 after acquiring an additional 111,193 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 16.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,711,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,887,000 after purchasing an additional 952,703 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Chewy by 19.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after purchasing an additional 856,909 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Chewy by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,587,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,958,000 after purchasing an additional 692,631 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,483,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,096,000 after purchasing an additional 102,576 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $508,364.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 224,389 shares in the company, valued at $7,521,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $508,364.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 224,389 shares in the company, valued at $7,521,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 70,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $2,807,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,062,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,207,107.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,798 shares of company stock worth $12,007,357. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHWY. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chewy from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Chewy from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Chewy from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.05.

Chewy Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE CHWY traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $30.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,150,942. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.42 and a beta of 0.85.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Chewy had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

