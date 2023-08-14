Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Buys 7,490 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 370.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 68.5% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total value of $3,086,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $26,885,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,160,419.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $3,086,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 342,479 shares of company stock valued at $51,344,648 in the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $2.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $150.52. The company had a trading volume of 436,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,376,218. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.39 and its 200-day moving average is $135.81. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $203.67.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $153.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.53.

CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

