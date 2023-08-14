Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Buys 300 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $896.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $5,003,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total transaction of $2,438,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $5,003,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,393,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,602 shares of company stock worth $48,686,166 over the last three months. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.3 %

TransDigm Group stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $870.86. 14,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,866. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $499.63 and a 52-week high of $940.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $866.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $791.15.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

