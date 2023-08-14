Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Raised to $134.00 at Argus

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.43.

PSX opened at $116.64 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $117.29. The company has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,138,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,937,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,138,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,937,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at $73,814,067.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,351,956 over the last ninety days. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 416.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $710,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,888,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

