Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 66,580 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.7% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $19,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 70.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,020,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,320,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.30. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.65 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $204.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

