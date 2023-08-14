Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.02

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.02 and last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 122365 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.54.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Down 1.5 %

Institutional Trading of Petco Health and Wellness

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 1,396.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.