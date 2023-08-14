PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Finer Wealth Management Inc.

Finer Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 2.1% of Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PEP traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $184.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $253.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.67 and its 200 day moving average is $184.27.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

