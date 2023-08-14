PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 10.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $184.55. 271,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,656,911. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.67 and a 200-day moving average of $184.27. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $254.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Argus boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Get Our Latest Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.