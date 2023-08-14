Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,963 shares during the period. Penske Automotive Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $5,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 122,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,372,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 527,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,614,000 after purchasing an additional 96,845 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PAG. StockNews.com raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Benchmark upped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Penske Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.60.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PAG traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $173.87. 191,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,626. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.49 and a fifty-two week high of $180.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.43. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $7.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.93 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Barr sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.49, for a total value of $490,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 712 shares in the company, valued at $116,404.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $463,766.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,648,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Barr sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.49, for a total transaction of $490,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,404.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,284 shares of company stock worth $1,244,496 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.