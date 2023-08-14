PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) is Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,934 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,839 shares during the period. PDC Energy accounts for approximately 3.3% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned about 0.17% of PDC Energy worth $9,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PDCE. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 2,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 459 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PDCE. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.75.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PDC Energy stock remained flat at $73.85 during trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.85 and a 12 month high of $82.24.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $871.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.61 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 28.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

PDC Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Insider Transactions at PDC Energy

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $137,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,383,049.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $177,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,978,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $137,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,383,049.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,200 shares of company stock worth $567,989 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

