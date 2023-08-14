Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Short Interest Update

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 108.8% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Patriot Gold Price Performance
Shares of PGOL remained flat at $0.10 during midday trading on Friday. 702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,705. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07. Patriot Gold has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.15.
Patriot Gold Company Profile
