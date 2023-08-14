Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Short Interest Update

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 108.8% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Patriot Gold Price Performance

Shares of PGOL remained flat at $0.10 during midday trading on Friday. 702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,705. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07. Patriot Gold has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.15.

Get Patriot Gold alerts:

Patriot Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Patriot Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vernal property that consists of various unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 248 acres in Nevada; and holds 100% interest in Moss Mine project located in Oatman District of Mohave County Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.