Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Director Howard W. Iv Hanna Acquires 810 Shares

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) Director Howard W. Iv Hanna acquired 810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.30 per share, with a total value of $14,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,336.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Park-Ohio Stock Up 2.1 %
Park-Ohio stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.66. The company had a trading volume of 22,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,761. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $20.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.35.
Park-Ohio Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is presently -58.14%.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Park-Ohio in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Park-Ohio
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.
