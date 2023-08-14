Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Director Howard W. Iv Hanna Acquires 810 Shares

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) Director Howard W. Iv Hanna acquired 810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.30 per share, with a total value of $14,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,336.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Park-Ohio Stock Up 2.1 %

Park-Ohio stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.66. The company had a trading volume of 22,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,761. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $20.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.35.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is presently -58.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park-Ohio

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKOH. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 501.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Park-Ohio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 52.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 26,490.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 619.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Park-Ohio in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

See Also

