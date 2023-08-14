Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Cut to C$33.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PLC. National Bankshares cut their target price on Park Lawn from C$32.50 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$33.36.

PLC stock traded down C$0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$22.85. The stock had a trading volume of 96,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,706. The firm has a market cap of C$782.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.85. Park Lawn has a 52-week low of C$20.64 and a 52-week high of C$30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.55, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$117.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$121.14 million. Park Lawn had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 6.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Park Lawn will post 1.2663372 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

