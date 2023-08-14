Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $21.41

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.41 and last traded at $21.54, with a volume of 16988 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

Paramount Global Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.98.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.81%.

In related news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Paramount Global by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 149.1% in the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

