Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $21.41

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2023

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAPGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.41 and last traded at $21.54, with a volume of 16988 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

Paramount Global Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.98.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.81%.

Insider Transactions at Paramount Global

In related news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Paramount Global by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 149.1% in the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

