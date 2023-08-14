Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Trading Down 5.4%

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.70 and last traded at $35.02. Approximately 518,948 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 878,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.02.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PARR. StockNews.com raised Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Par Pacific from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. Towle & Co. purchased a new position in Par Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $29,623,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 103.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,006 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 459.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,258,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 34.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,787,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,297,000 after acquiring an additional 710,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 14.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,956,000 after acquiring an additional 508,925 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

