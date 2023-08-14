Panview Asian Equity Master Fund Sells 15,000 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Panview Asian Equity Master Fund lessened its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Cameco accounts for 6.9% of Panview Asian Equity Master Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund’s holdings in Cameco were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 402.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113,385 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter valued at about $117,233,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,843,000. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Cameco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.68. 1,813,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,328,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.07, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average is $28.68. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $35.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.37 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

