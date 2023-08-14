Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Shares Gap Down to $44.75

Shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.75, but opened at $43.37. Pampa Energía shares last traded at $39.06, with a volume of 68,191 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Pampa Energía from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pampa Energía in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía Stock Down 4.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.14 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 32.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 498,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,454,000 after buying an additional 310,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 254,193 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Pampa Energía by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 362,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,704,000 after buying an additional 199,577 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pampa Energía by 2,210.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 301,278 shares during the period. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. raised its stake in Pampa Energía by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 270,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,650,000 after buying an additional 58,250 shares during the period. 14.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pampa Energía

(Get Free Report)

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.