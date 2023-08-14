Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) Releases Earnings Results

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, reports.

Palisade Bio Stock Down 5.9 %

Palisade Bio stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.67. 308,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,355. Palisade Bio has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $12.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on PALI shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on Palisade Bio from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Maxim Group lowered Palisade Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Institutional Trading of Palisade Bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PALI. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Palisade Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palisade Bio during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palisade Bio by 1,396.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 477,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palisade Bio by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 28,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Palisade Bio Company Profile

Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on focuses on developing therapeutics that protect the integrity of the intestinal barrier in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor tranexamic acid to reduce the formation of postoperative adhesions, postoperative ileus, and return of bowel function in adults.

Featured Articles

