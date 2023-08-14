PacificHealth Laboratories (OTCMKTS:PHLI) versus Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) Head-To-Head Contrast

PacificHealth Laboratories (OTCMKTS:PHLI – Get Free Report) and Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PacificHealth Laboratories and Upexi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PacificHealth Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A Upexi 0 0 2 0 3.00

Upexi has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 258.97%. Given Upexi’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Upexi is more favorable than PacificHealth Laboratories.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

PacificHealth Laboratories has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upexi has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PacificHealth Laboratories and Upexi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PacificHealth Laboratories N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Upexi $44.58 million 0.79 -$2.10 million N/A N/A

PacificHealth Laboratories has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Upexi.

Profitability

This table compares PacificHealth Laboratories and Upexi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PacificHealth Laboratories N/A N/A N/A Upexi -4.11% 2.86% 1.49%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Upexi shares are held by institutional investors. 38.0% of PacificHealth Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of Upexi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Upexi beats PacificHealth Laboratories on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PacificHealth Laboratories

PacificHealth Laboratories, Inc. engages in developing, marketing and selling of patented premium nutrition tools that enable its consumers to enhance their health, improve their performance and reach their athletic goals. Its principal area of focus is exercise performance and recovery, including optimal weight management. The company was founded by Robert Portman in April 1995 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

About Upexi

Upexi, Inc. manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc. and changed its name to Upexi, Inc. in August 2022. Upexi, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

