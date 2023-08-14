Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $21.70 on Monday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average is $21.50.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

