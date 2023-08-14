Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.92.

A number of research firms recently commented on OC. Benchmark downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $138.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $127.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

In related news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,967,115.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total value of $146,303.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,109.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $389,423.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,967,115.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,603 shares of company stock worth $1,329,296 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $911,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $141.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $74.22 and a 12-month high of $143.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.97. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.74%.

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

