OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its stake in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,342 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of OUTFRONT Media worth $5,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 16.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,900,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,931,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,663,000 after acquiring an additional 610,565 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,894,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,731,000 after acquiring an additional 565,681 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 67.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,069,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,812 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 19.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,287,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,680,000 after acquiring an additional 695,352 shares during the period.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

OUTFRONT Media Price Performance

OUT stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,533,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,650. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.69. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $21.65.

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.72%. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is currently -47.24%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded OUTFRONT Media from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered OUTFRONT Media from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OUTFRONT Media currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OUTFRONT Media

About OUTFRONT Media

(Free Report)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.