Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMOW) Shares Purchased by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMOW – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,036,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467,573 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Otonomo Technologies were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Otonomo Technologies Stock Down 9.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OTMOW opened at $0.05 on Monday. Otonomo Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.

Get Otonomo Technologies alerts:

Otonomo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Further Reading

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform for car manufacturers, drivers, insurance carriers, and service providers. Its Smart Mobility Data Platform provides access to a range of proprietary and patented mobility data solutions for customers' products and services. The company offers automotive data, such as doors state, battery voltage, or remaining fuel to driving data; traffic data, including traffic management, location intelligence, business research, smart cities and urban planning, navigation, and safety and emergency solutions; road signs data, comprising driver alerts, municipal maintenance, mapping services, and urban planning for smart cities; hazard data, which include mapping, road safety, accident investigation and prediction, smart cities, and route optimization; and commercial fleet data, such as business and financial research, and industrial analysis, as well as BMW car data and BMW car data for fleets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTMOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.