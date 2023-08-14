Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Holdings Raised by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,001,707 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,456 shares during the period. Ormat Technologies comprises 15.4% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $169,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,016,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 44.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,321,000 after purchasing an additional 524,366 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 560.2% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 562,187 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $118,537,000 after purchasing an additional 477,039 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,566,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,253,000 after purchasing an additional 361,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,151,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $186,082,000 after purchasing an additional 358,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ORA stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.48. The company had a trading volume of 10,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,898. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.79. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $101.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.89.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $194.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Ormat Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Roth Capital raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

