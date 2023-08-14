Orion Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Orion Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 128,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 13,734 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 189,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 21,158 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of NYSE:OHI traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $31.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,462. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $33.67. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 262.75%.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

