Orion Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Orion Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.13. 1,427,138 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.94. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

