Orion Capital Management LLC Sells 407 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Orion Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 2.1% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 85,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 45,662 shares during the period. Fort Henry Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 123,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 225,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,626,000 after purchasing an additional 65,092 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,889,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,276,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.84. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $102.37.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.