Orion Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Orion Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk makes up 1.0% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 532.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 37,728 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 125,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 338,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,171,000 after purchasing an additional 36,025 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.1% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 171,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TTD traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $74.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,589,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,389,786. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $91.85. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TTD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $262,862.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,920.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David B. Wells sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $262,862.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,920.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,383 shares of company stock worth $9,993,906 over the last quarter. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

