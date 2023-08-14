Orion Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 21,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

DFAU traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.33. 144,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.03 and its 200 day moving average is $29.49. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $32.15.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.