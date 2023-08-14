Orion Capital Management LLC Has $208,000 Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Orion Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,908.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,038 shares of company stock worth $8,460,839 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.82.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,534,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,392,590. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.99. The company has a market cap of $367.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

