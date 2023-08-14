Orion Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Orion Capital Management LLC lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,225 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,362,086 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,612,331,000 after purchasing an additional 133,973 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in NIKE by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,334,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,028,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,209 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,345,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.96.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,053,332. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKE stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,828,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,785,682. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $164.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

