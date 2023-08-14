Orion Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,865 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $84,000.

DFAC traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $27.57. The company had a trading volume of 693,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,881. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

