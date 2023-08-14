Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) Short Interest Down 21.4% in July

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 359,900 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the July 15th total of 458,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.2 days.

Shares of ONVO stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.93. Organovo has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $3.40.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter. Organovo had a negative net margin of 4,061.12% and a negative return on equity of 97.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Organovo by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 13,153 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Organovo by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Organovo by 20.9% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Organovo in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

