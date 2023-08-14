Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) Short Interest Down 21.4% in July

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 359,900 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the July 15th total of 458,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.2 days.
Shares of ONVO stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.93. Organovo has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $3.40.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter. Organovo had a negative net margin of 4,061.12% and a negative return on equity of 97.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Organovo in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
