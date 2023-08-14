Orbler One Day Volume Reaches $80,742.40 (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. During the last week, Orbler has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. Orbler has a market cap of $70.97 million and $80,742.40 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbler token can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001188 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler’s genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Buying and Selling Orbler

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

