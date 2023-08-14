OpenBlox (OBX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $75.30 Million

OpenBlox (OBX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 14th. One OpenBlox token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OpenBlox has traded up 43.7% against the dollar. OpenBlox has a total market capitalization of $75.30 million and $23,062.96 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OpenBlox Token Profile

OpenBlox was first traded on June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OpenBlox is medium.com/@openblox. The official website for OpenBlox is openblox.io.

Buying and Selling OpenBlox

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenBlox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenBlox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

