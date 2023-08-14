OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Short Interest Down 28.4% in July

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,100 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the July 15th total of 230,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

OPAL Fuels Stock Performance

OPAL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,779. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average is $7.21. OPAL Fuels has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $10.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.66.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $42.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.84 million. OPAL Fuels had a net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that OPAL Fuels will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of OPAL Fuels

In other OPAL Fuels news, Director Marco F. Gatti sold 154,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $1,004,061.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 342,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,476.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the second quarter worth approximately $9,514,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,929,000 after purchasing an additional 330,226 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in OPAL Fuels by 166,354.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 237,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,297,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at $865,000. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on OPAL. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

About OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

See Also

