Ontology Gas (ONG) Price Up 2.9% Over Last Week

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Ontology Gas has a total market cap of $88.35 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ontology Gas has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One Ontology Gas token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000861 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ontology Gas

Ontology Gas was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 351,774,271 tokens. Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public blockchain platform that enables the customization of public blockchains for various applications. It combines different features, including identity verification, data exchange, procedure protocols, smart contract system support, and more. The platform has its own token called Ontology Gas (ONG), which serves as the platform gas. The platform uses a dual token model where ONT is the coin for staking in consensus, while ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

