Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Old Point Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OPOF

Old Point Financial Price Performance

Old Point Financial Announces Dividend

OPOF stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.27. Old Point Financial has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $29.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Point Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 200,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 306.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 28,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 16.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. 33.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.